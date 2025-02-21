AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Dubai eases on profit-taking, Abu Dhabi marginally down

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:09pm

Dubai index fell on Friday, as investors continued to encash on the profits gained in previous sessions, while Abu Dhabi closed marginally lower.

Dubai’s main index slipped 0.4%, pressured by losses in utilities and financial sector stocks with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority falling 2.6% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties decreasing 0.7%.

However, Dubai Taxi Company rose 1.9% after the firm proposed a 4.89 fils per share cash dividend for the second half of the year.

Dubai stock market experienced a decline, continuing its pattern of uncertainty and minimal movements following a period of strong gains that were supported by robust earnings results, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

However, correction appears temporary as the market continues to be underpinned by solid earnings results and strong fundamentals, Ahmed said.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index dropped 0.01% after trading the entire session in the green, dragged down by a 5% decline in IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding and 1.4% loss in hypermarket operator Lulu Retail.

Most Gulf markets gain despite US tariff worries

However, Adnoc Gas rose 0.8% as parent Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) completes a $2.84 billion offering of shares in Adnoc Gas at a discount of 5% to the stock’s previous close.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai each recorded a 0.1% loss on a weekly basis, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Oil prices fell on Friday but were still poised for a weekly gain on supply disruption in Russia, while uncertainty looms over a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

Brent crude slipped by 0.84% to $75.84 a barrel by 1134 GMT.

-----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI    down 0.01% to 9,618 points
 DUBAI        down 0.4% to 5,359 points
-----------------------------------------
