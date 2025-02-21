AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee prices ease, heading for weekly loss

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:01pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures slipped on Friday and were on course for a weekly loss as the market retreated further from last week’s record high while cocoa prices also fell.

Coffee

Arabica coffee was down 0.2% at $3.8925 per lb by 1155 GMT, with the market on track to register a 4.5% weekly decline.

Dealers said coffee prices appeared to have lost some upward momentum after a record high of $4.2995 last week, with roasters now holding adequate stocks after strong purchases in recent weeks and speculators taking some profits.

Robusta coffee was down 0.04% at $5,653 a metric ton.

Arabica coffee rallies, raw sugar near two month high

Cocoa

New York cocoa futures fell 2.25% to $10,036 a ton, with the market poised for a weekly loss of 2.8%.

Dealers said a modest recovery in production in West Africa and weak demand had helped to create a more balanced market this season after a large global deficit in 2023/24.

London cocoa lost 2.3% to 7,836 pounds a ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar futures rose by a marginal 0.05% to 21.06 cents per lb after climbing to a two-month peak of 21.10 cents on Thursday.

Dealers said supplies appeared tight, with crop problems limiting exports from India.

The expiry of the March contract next Friday is set to provide a major focus over the next few days, with significant interest in taking delivery and some early estimate that the volume could be between 1.5 million and 2.0 million tons.

White sugar lost 0.2% to $554.30 a ton.

Coffee Arabica coffee coffee crop

Comments

200 characters

Arabica coffee prices ease, heading for weekly loss

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Karak IBO: ISPR

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Standard Chartered Pakistan registers Rs46bn profit in 2024

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan face India in Champions Trophy clash with no room for error

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Read more stories