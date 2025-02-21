AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 21, 2025
Markets

Palm oil logs fifth weekly gain on output concerns

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 04:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday and logged a fifth consecutive weekly gain, their longest winning run in three years, as expectations of weaker production supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 22 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,664 ringgit ($1,056.16) a metric ton at the close.

The contract provisionally rose 1.57% this week.

The market is trading higher due to expectations of a weaker output in Malaysia, which may lower overall stock levels in the country, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.08%, while its palm oil contract added 0.95%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.48%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged down but were still poised for a weekly rise on concerns over supply disruptions in Russia and an improving outlook for demand in the U.S. and China.

Malaysian palm oil futures slip on profit taking

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Indonesian government has not held discussions on restricting palm oil exports ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, trade ministry official Farid Amir said.

Cargo surveyors estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products during February 1-20 fell between 0.3% and 8.1%, compared with the same period a month earlier.

Indian refiners have cancelled orders for 70,000 metric tons of crude palm oil scheduled for delivery between March and June because of a surge in benchmark Malaysian prices and negative refining margins in India, four trade sources said.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

