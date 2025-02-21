StanChart sets $1.5bn buyback after 18% rise in annual profit

HONG KONG: Standard Chartered announced on Friday a $1.5 billion share buyback and a higher earnings target, after reporting its annual profit rose 18% on the back of record growth in its wealth business and strong markets performance.

The London-based bank reported pretax profit for 2024 of $6 billion, up from $5.1 billion the year before and slightly below the $6.2 billion average of analysts’ forecasts as compiled by the bank.

StanChart also announced a final interim dividend of 28 cents per share.

The bank upgraded its 2026 return on tangible equity (RoTE) target to “approaching 13%” from the 12% estimated earlier.