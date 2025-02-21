AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
Miners, energy stocks push Australian shares higher; Nine Entertainment top gainer

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 11:05am

Australian shares rose on Friday, driven by gains in miners and energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while Nine Entertainment emerged as the top gainer on the benchmark after 60%-owned Domain Holdings Australia received a buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 8,333.1 as of 0026 GMT.

The benchmark has, however, lost 2.6% so far in the week. Miners climbed as much as 1.5% after iron ore prices closed higher overnight.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 0.2% and 1.6% on Friday.

Energy stocks gained up to 1.5%, on the back of strong oil prices.

Woodside Energy and Santos were up 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Financials sub-index advanced by 0.1%, with National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia up between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Australian shares drop on weak profits from iron ore giants

Shares of newspaper publisher and free-to-air television network owner Nine Entertainment were up at 20.5%, to record its highest level since March 25, 2024.

Nine Entertainment, which owns 60% of Australia’s Domain Holdings, was offered to be bought by US online real estate firm CoStar in a deal that values it at A$2.65 billion ($1.70 billion).

On the earnings front, Sydney-based QBE Insurance advanced by 8% to record its highest level in fifteen years, as full-year results beat analysts’ estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,790.99.

Shares of dairy giant Fonterra were up 3.5% after it forecast its earnings to meet the upper half of its fiscal 2025 outlook, while hinting at paying a strong interim dividend.

