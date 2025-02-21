AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
FLYNG 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.72%)
HUBC 130.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.38%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,639 Increased By 4 (0.01%)
KSE100 113,609 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.05%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei reverses losses after BOJ chief’s comments ease rate hike concerns

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 11:03am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average erased early losses to trade marginally higher on Friday, as comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda eased worries that the central bank may be considering a more aggressive rate hike stance.

The Nikkei was up 0.11% at 38,719.34 by the midday break after falling as much as 0.6% on a stronger yen and worries about US tariffs.

The broader Topix was flat at 2,734.97. Ueda said the central bank stands ready to increase government bond buying if long-term interest rates rise sharply.

“Investors were excessively cautious about the BOJ’s monetary policy. But the market was relieved that the central bank was not as hawkish as they had thought,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

Rising inflation has driven expectations that the BOJ will keep raising interest rates higher and faster, pushing yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to more than decade-high levels this week.

Ueda’s comments came after data showed Japan’s core consumer inflation, a key gauge for policy, hit 3.2% in January, its fastest pace in 19 months.

The yen rose to a 2-1/2 month high on Friday on the back of a jump in Japanese inflation.

“The yen’s strength has discouraged investors from buying stocks today because the currency might move during the nation’s three-day weekend,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Japanese market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as investors pick up banks and defence shares

Concerns about the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats also capped further gains on the Nikkei, strategists said.

Trump has slapped an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and announced plans to reimpose steel and aluminium levies from his first term, but suspended threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico while numerous others remain - as of yet - only threats.

Drug maker Chugai Pharmaceutical rose 3.55% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.54%.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei reverses losses after BOJ chief’s comments ease rate hike concerns

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 130 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

China backs Trump’s Ukraine peace bid at G20 as US allies rally behind Zelenskiy

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Read more stories