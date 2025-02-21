AIRLINK 189.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
India’s benchmarks set to open lower

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 08:25am

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open lower on Friday, adding to the declines seen so far this month, as nervousness around reciprocal U.S. tariffs and persistent foreign selling continued to dent risk sentiment.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,863 as of 08:20 a.m. IST, indicating that blue-chip Nifty 50 will open below Thursday’s closing level of 22,913.15.

Most Asian markets were down on the day, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

There is an absence of a clear trend, reflecting uncertainty in the Indian markets, with attempts by bulls to absorb dips failing to sustain over the last four sessions, analysts said.

Concerns over U.S. trade policy and relentless foreign selling have added to the prevailing risk-off sentiment, they said.

Indian shares end flat

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold Indian shares worth $11.75 billion so far in 2025, including 33.12 billion rupees ($382.6 million) on Thursday.

Both the Nifty and BSE Sensex closed at their lowest since early June on Thursday. They have lost 2.5% and 2.3% so far this month.

The benchmarks are trading 12.6% and 12% off their record high levels hit in September.

Indian stocks

