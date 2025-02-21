Forex reserves hit $15.95bn mark

KARACHI: The country’s liquid foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.95 billion as of February 14, 2025, marking a weekly gain of $85 million, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the period under review, the reserves held by the SBP increased by $35 million reaching $11.202 billion.

Meanwhile, net forex reserves held by commercial banks also rose by $50 million, reaching $4.746 billion at the end of last week up from $4.696 billion.

Analysts said this upward trend reflects improved inflows and a stable external account position.

