AIRLINK 189.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.17%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.33%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.09%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.57%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
POWER 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PPL 174.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
SEARL 98.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.44%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
SYM 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.63%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 62.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 11,956 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,770 Increased By 31.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,341 Increased By 13.4 (0.04%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Iron ore futures wobble

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures wobbled on Thursday as investors weighed the prospects of strong stimulus measures from top consumer China, while spot trading slowed following a surge in post-holiday restocking.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was steady at 819 yuan ($112.48) a metric ton, as of 0230 GMT.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.56% lower at $106.25 a ton, as of 0234 GMT. China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Thursday, signalling a cautious approach to monetary stimulus in order to avoid further pressure on the yuan.

Data earlier this week showed China’s new home prices in January were unchanged from the prior month, after stabilizing last December. While the market is still waiting for a clear sign of recovery in leading indicators including new construction starts and land sales, which would dictate a pick-up in steel consumption, signs of stability in home prices may blur the possibility of more ambitious stimulus any time soon.

Also, lingering concerns over the escalation of a global trade were ignited after US President Donald Trump said he would announce a range of tariffs over ‘next month or sooner’.

Slowing buying in the spot market after a wave of post-holiday restocking among Chinese steelmakers also weighed on prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, said analysts.

Falling ore prices amid faltering demand in China had seen major suppliers including Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue and Vale report sharp declines in profit in their latest earnings reports. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker.

Rebar edged down 0.12%, hot-rolled coil nudged 0.26% lower, wire rod dipped 0.2% while stainless steel added 0.61%. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal and coke up 1.06% and 0.53%, respectively.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures wobble

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories