AIRLINK 189.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.24%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
FLYNG 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 49.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.93%)
OGDC 204.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.04%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.3%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
PPL 174.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
PRL 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.1%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SYM 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
BR100 11,945 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,645 Increased By 10 (0.03%)
KSE100 113,771 Increased By 32.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,340 Increased By 12.3 (0.03%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-21

Weaker dollar gives a boost to base metals

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LONDON: Base metals rose in London on Thursday as worries about the probability of a global trade war were put on pause after US President Donald Trump said a new trade deal with top metals consumer China was possible.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metals Exchange (LME) was up 1.0% at $2,714 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting $2,722 for its highest since November 15.

LME copper rose 0.8% to $9,544 a ton. The metal broke above its 200-day moving average this week which now supports it at $9,432. Aluminium extended gains to a fifth consecutive session supported by an upcoming ban on Russian primary aluminium imports to the European Union.

“Any impact of the ban is likely to be limited.

Although the EU continues to import Russian aluminium, volumes have fallen, with European buyers self-sanctioning since the invasion of Ukraine,“ said Ewa Manthey, a commodities analyst at ING.

“This comes as the US conducts talks with Russia on a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. The US has signalled that sanctions relief could be part of an agreement,” she added.

The US currency weakened making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies. The yuan rose. Indicating that concerns about the possibility of trade wars got only a short-term relief, Trump said on Wednesday he would announce fresh tariffs over the next month or sooner, adding lumber and forest products to previously announced plans to impose duties on imported cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

“Tariffs are bearish for copper and other industrial metals in the context of slowing global growth and keeping inflation higher for longer,” Manthey said.

LME zinc and nickel gained 1.3% to $2,914 and $15,610 a ton, respectively. Tin was up 1.4% at $33,140 after hitting its highest since October 8, while lead added 0.4% to $2,004.

Dollar US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Weaker dollar gives a boost to base metals

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories