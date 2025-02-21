Japanese rubber futures gain

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures strengthened on Thursday as worsening weather in top producer Thailand sparked supply concerns and recovering demand in top consumer China outweighed a stronger yen. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery ended daytime trade 5.7 yen higher, or 1.54%, at 375 yen ($2.50) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery rose 185 yuan, or 1.04%, to 17,950 yuan ($2,468.78) per metric ton.

The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE edged up 65 yuan, or 0.47%, to 13,945 yuan ($1,917.95) per ton. From February 22-26, the South should beware of heavy rains and accumulations, and farmers should prepare for possible crop damage, Thailand’s meteorological agency said on its website.

The supply of raw materials is tightening and the price of glue is firm, providing support to prices, said Chinese consultancy Hexun Futures. Domestically, the operating rates of downstream tire companies have gradually increased after a seasonal low point before the Lunar New Year Holidays, said Chinese financial data provider Tonghuashun Information.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a new trade deal with China is possible and said he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States. Interactions between the two presidents are seen as crucial to the potential easing of trade tensions.

President Xi held a rare meeting on Monday with business leaders, reflecting a turnaround in Beijing’s regulatory clampdown four years prior. The yen rose on Thursday to an over two-month high, touching 150.15 per dollar.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 205.5 US cents per kg, up 0.8%.