AIRLINK 189.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.24%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
FLYNG 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 49.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.93%)
OGDC 204.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.04%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.3%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
PPL 174.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
PRL 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.1%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SYM 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
BR100 11,945 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,645 Increased By 10 (0.03%)
KSE100 113,731 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.01%)
KSE30 35,333 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-21

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.839 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,102.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.292 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.507 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.864 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.938 billion), Silver (PKR 1.906 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.627 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 730.398 million), Copper (PKR 407.194 million),SP 500 (PKR 298.426 million), DJ (PKR 149.346 million), Brent (PKR 64.292 million), Palladium (PKR 28.094 million) and Aluminium (PKR 24.323 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots amounting to PKR 38.082 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories