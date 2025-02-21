KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.839 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,102.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.292 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.507 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.864 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.938 billion), Silver (PKR 1.906 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.627 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 730.398 million), Copper (PKR 407.194 million),SP 500 (PKR 298.426 million), DJ (PKR 149.346 million), Brent (PKR 64.292 million), Palladium (PKR 28.094 million) and Aluminium (PKR 24.323 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots amounting to PKR 38.082 million were traded.

