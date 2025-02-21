Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 153,306 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,409 tonnes of import cargo and 49,897 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,015 comprised of34,047 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30,066 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 206 tonnes of Chickpeas, 14,085 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 23,611 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 65,536 comprised of 63,272 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 209 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 55 tonnes of Rice & 2,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Zhong Gu Xiong An, MT Mardan, Araya Bhum, Falcon Triumph, Lavender Ray & Sea Elegant berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Bochem Houston, Deep Blue, Ds Ocean, Msc Banjul Iv, Crazy & Fareast Honesty sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT TRUST

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them container carrier ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, CMA CGM Otello and Sea Legend expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 130,324 tonnes, comprising 90,860 tonnes imports cargo and 39,464 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,408 Containers (1,610 TEUs Imports &1,798 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a edible oil carrier ‘Asia Liberty’ & another ship ‘Amagi Galaxy’ carrying Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at LCT and EVTL are respectively on Thursday 20th February, while another containers ship ‘One Readiness’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 21st February, 2025.

