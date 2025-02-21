AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FLYNG 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
MLCF 49.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.87%)
OGDC 204.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.37%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
PAEL 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.21%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
POWER 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
PPL 174.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.79%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.47%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
SYM 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 11,945 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,645 Increased By 10 (0.03%)
KSE100 113,707 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Gold prices catapult to record high on safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

NEW YORK: Gold prices surged to a record high on Thursday, as fears of a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats fuelled safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Spot gold was steady at $2,930.19 an ounce, as of 9:17 a.m. ET (1417 GMT) after hitting $2,954.69 earlier in the session, its tenth record high this year. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,946.90.

Gold, a safe-haven in times of uncertainty, has gained 12% so far this year.

“Ongoing trade tensions continue to stoke inflation and growth concerns and therefore safe-haven interest in gold,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Trump said on Wednesday he would announce tariffs related to lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “over the next month or sooner”.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium. “We continue to see central bank buying … throughout the year. That’s one of the main underlying factors of support.

We are also seeing ETF flows with three straight days of flows into the gold market,“ said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Trump also denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a dictator on Wednesday and told him he had to move quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country. A potential peace deal may briefly lower geopolitical tensions and could weigh on gold for short term, said Grant, adding, “the all-time high could hold for a number of weeks as there are sufficient fundamental factors that remain very supportive.”

Elsewhere, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting on Wednesday showed Trump’s initial policy proposals had stoked concerns over rising inflation, reinforcing the central bank’s stance to hold off on further rate cuts.

Gold exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year in January as supplies to the US soared to the highest in at least 13 years, Swiss customs data showed.

Spot silver added 0.6% to $32.92 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $974.70, while palladium advanced 1.4% to $981.75.

US gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices catapult to record high on safe-haven demand

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

SHC dismisses pleas challenging sections relating to windfall tax

Read more stories