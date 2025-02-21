Sri Lanka shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by health care and consumer staples stocks. The CSE All-Share index settled 1.26% lower at 16,858.97.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and Paragon Ceylon Plc were the top losers on the index, down 14% and 8.5%, respectively. Trading volume on the index fell to 120.4 million shares from 134.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.91 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.83 million) from 3.70 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 732.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.55 billion rupees, the data showed.