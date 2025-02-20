AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.66%)
BOP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (7.25%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.58%)
FLYNG 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.01%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.28%)
KOSM 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.07%)
OGDC 205.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.03%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 175.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.99%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (7.92%)
SEARL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 61.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks end a tad lower as financials weigh

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 03:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes closed marginally lower on Thursday as a pullback in financial services on concerns over a likely hike in bank deposit insurance coverage offset gains in metal companies.

The Nifty 50 ended the day 0.09% lower at 22,913.15, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.27% to 75,735.96.

After slipping to their lowest since early June on Friday, the benchmarks have been little changed this week.

While the recent correction has hit stocks with lofty valuations hard, it has also lowered valuations for some quality companies across the market, said Arun Malhotra, founder and CIO at CapGrow Capital.

On the day, top private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank fell 2.3% and 0.9% respectively, dragging benchmarks lower. Financial services index lost 0.75% after rising for three consecutive sessions.

Analysts attributed the decline to profit booking and concerns around a potential increase in deposit insurance.

The government is considering significantly raising insurance cover for bank deposits to 8-12 lakh rupees from the current 5 lakh rupees, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Indian benchmarks end flat in breather after recent sharp falls

“Higher insurance coverage would entail an additional cost for the banks. Opex goes up, in terms of insurance premiums that the banks will have to pay,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, the metal index rose 2%, tracking a rise in global metal prices after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a potential trade deal with China, the world’s top producer and consumer of metals.

The broader midcap and smallcap indexes rose 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively, outperforming the benchmarks for the second session in a row.

Among individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki India fell about 2% after its parent Suzuki Motor Corp said it planned to launch four battery electric vehicles in India by fiscal year 2030 instead of the six targeted earlier.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks end a tad lower as financials weigh

Advisory body tells PM how to fuel economy

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Hamas hands over bodies of youngest Gaza hostages taken from Israel

Read more stories