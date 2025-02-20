AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.45%)
BOP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.31%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.18%)
FLYNG 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.01%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.42%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.73%)
SEARL 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.91%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,667 Increased By 307.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 113,827 Increased By 484.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,366 Increased By 73.7 (0.21%)
Corn and soy rise on South America output concerns; Trump tariff risk weighs

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:07am

BEIJING: Chicago corn and soybeans rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses as high temperatures in South America hit output, although concerns over U.S President Donald Trump’s threats of more tariffs kept traders on edge.

Wheat extended gains to a fifth session to trade near its highest close since October, underpinned by worries that cold weather in Russia and the US could damage the crop.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.6% to $5.01 a bushel by 0309 GMT, also lifted by strong U.S export demand. Soybeans gained 0.53% to $10.37-4/8 a bushel.

The South American corn crop is the only other topic discussed as tariffs are in the background, Bevan Everett, a risk management consultant with commodities brokerage StoneX, said in a note.

Temperatures in Argentina are forecast to reach above 35 degrees Celsius (95°F) in the coming days and would affect almost the country’s entire agricultural area, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Wednesday.

In Brazil, a drought has delayed corn planting and slashed the size of its record soybean harvest.

Brazilian soybean farmers will reap 171.3 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2024/25 season, less than the 172.4 million tons forecast in January, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Wednesday.

Trump said on Wednesday he would announce tariffs related to lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “over the next month or sooner, without providing further details.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed on Wednesday that Trump’s initial policy proposals raised concerns about higher inflation and affirmed a continued pause on rate cuts.

CBOT wheat rose 0.33% to $6.08 a bushel.

Chicago corn extends gains to second day

“Global wheat supplies are already forecast near multi-year lows, with tightening of the wheat-corn spread suggesting wheat feed demand could increase,” Bergman Grains Research said in a note.

Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

