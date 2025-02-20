AIRLINK 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.46%)
BOP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
FFL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.05%)
FLYNG 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
HUBC 132.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.7%)
MLCF 48.89 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.71%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.26 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.54 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.47%)
SEARL 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.91%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.7%)
SYM 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.66%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
TRG 62.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,667 Increased By 307.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 113,848 Increased By 506 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,359 Increased By 66.8 (0.19%)
Australia dollar gets limited lift from strong jobs data, kiwi calm

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:05am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar got limited lift on Thursday from a still-strong jobs report that failed to move the dial on the already limited chance of more policy easing soon, while the kiwi dollar weathered another outsized rate cut extremely well.

The Aussie inched 0.1% higher to $0.6350, having been little changed for three days now. It has been stuck in a narrow range, with resistance at the February 17 high of $0.6374 and the 100-day moving average of $0.6412.

The employment figures showed the Australian economy added 44,000 new jobs in January, above forecasts of a rise of 20,000.

The jobless rate rose to 4.1% as expected, but with a large number of people waiting to start a new job, it is expected to trend lower this month.

“There is very little in the data that suggest the labour market is slackening,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

“These data reinforce that the economy is in an unusual state to receive a rate cut as the labour market remains very tight.

More rate cuts are some time away.“ The surprisingly strong labour market is one reason that the Reserve Bank of Australia has cautioned against prospects of further policy easing, having just cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years.

Swaps imply just a 10% probability that the RBA will follow up with a cut in April, while pricing in just 40 basis points of policy easing for all of 2025, equivalent to less than two rate cuts.

The kiwi dollar was also 0.1% higher at $0.5709, having ended Wednesday largely unchanged as the outsized rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was mostly priced in. It faces resistance at $0.5750.

Australian dollar steadies, gets limited lift from strong jobs data

In the broad market, the two currencies lost some ground to the yen, which found some support from falling Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve said it was weighing whether or not to slow or pause the run-off in its balance sheets.

The Aussie slipped 0.5% to 95.67 yen, the lowest in a week, while the kiwi fell 0.4% to 86.05 yen, also one-week low.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

