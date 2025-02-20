AIRLINK 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.46%)
BOP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.31%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.18%)
FLYNG 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
HUBC 132.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.7%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.42%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.73%)
SEARL 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.91%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.66%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,667 Increased By 307.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 113,846 Increased By 503.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 35,379 Increased By 86.7 (0.25%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop on weak profits from iron ore giants

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 10:59am

Australian shares fell 1% in their fourth consecutive session of losses on Thursday, as iron ore mining giants Rio Tinto and Fortescue slumped to multi-week lows after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings, with banks also weighing on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1% at 8,334.70, as of 0015 GMT, its weakest level since January 20.

The benchmark is now down more than 3% since its all-time high of 8,615.20 scaled on February 14.

Rio Tinto fell 2.7% to its lowest since February 12, after the world’s biggest iron ore producer reported smallest annual profit in five years that also missed analyst expectations.

Its full-year ordinary dividend payout also fell to lowest since 2019. Fortescue tanked 7% after the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer reported weaker-than-expected first-half profit and said it was reconsidering timeframes for some of its green energy projects.

That dragged the broader mining index more than 2% lower, marking its fourth straight day in the red.

BHP Group also fell 2.1%. Banks slipped more than 1% to their lowest in six weeks.

ANZ Group shed 3% on reporting a rise in mortgage restructuring, which pushed asset impairments to their highest levels since 2021 in the first quarter.

The remaining three of the “Big Four” fell between 0.8% and 3%. Conglomerate Wesfarmers advanced 2.6%, while telecom giant Telstra gained 4.7% on reporting upbeat first-half profits.

Australian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.7%.

Air New Zealand rose as much as 4% after the flag carrier announced a share buyback of NZ$100 million ($57.04 million). Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.82%.

Overnight, the three major Wall Street indexes,, ticked higher.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares drop on weak profits from iron ore giants

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil prices ease after report of US crude inventories rise

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Read more stories