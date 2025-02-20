AIRLINK 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.14%)
BOP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
KOSM 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
MLCF 49.23 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.43%)
OGDC 204.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.29%)
POWER 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.81%)
PPL 173.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.62%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
SEARL 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.44%)
SYM 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 30.3 (0.25%)
BR30 35,501 Increased By 142 (0.4%)
KSE100 113,622 Increased By 279.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 35,364 Increased By 71.4 (0.2%)
India’s benchmarks set to open lower tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 08:22am

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking other Asian peers as uncertainty about U.S. tariff measures and worries over their inflationary impact dented investor sentiment.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,887.50 as of 08:10 a.m. IST, indicating that blue-chip Nifty 50 will open below Wednesday’s closing level of 22,932.90.

Asian markets fell in early trades, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan down 1%, as investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2%.

The South Korean Kospi (.KS11), opens new tab was down 0.6%.

Trump said on Tuesday he will introduce tariffs of 25% and above on autos, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Among Asian countries, South Korea and Japan have the highest U.S. exposure to auto exports while India has extensive pharma exposure, according to HSBC Global Research.

Trump’s tariff threats could add to the risk-off sentiment in the markets, according to brokerages.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting showed the central bank officials were also concerned about the potential impact of Trump’s tariff policies on inflation, signalling the likelihood of higher rates in the U.S. for longer.

Higher rates in the U.S. make emerging markets such as India unattractive for foreign investors.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold about $12.31 billion worth of equities so far in 2025, as per provisional data. On Wednesday, they sold shares worth 18.81 billion rupees ($216.5 million).

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought shares worth $14.09 billion so far, including $225.3 million on Wednesday.

Indian shares end flat

Indian benchmark indexes are down more than 3% in 2025 and as much as 13% from their record highs hit in late September.

The broader mid-cap and small-cap indexes are down 17% and 21%, respectively, from their record highs.

Concerns over slowing earnings growth, lofty valuations and uncertain U.S. trade policies have fuelled a selling in equities.

