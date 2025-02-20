AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-20

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Thursday (today) is likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait by relaxing restrictions aimed at enhancing exports which will increase prices of mutton in the local market, besides impacting export of value-added products, sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said the ECC decided to ban commercial export of live animals in its meeting held on July 30, 2013, which was ratified by the federal cabinet. There is a significant demand for sheep/ goats by Al-Mawashi, a prominent livestock importer in Kuwait.

The fulfilment of this demand may further strengthen trade relations of Pakistan and Kuwait beside attracting the foreign investment, introduction of state-of-the-art feedlot systems and creating significant employment opportunities; therefore, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) considered the offer of Al-Mawashi of switching over in import of live sheep/ goats from Australia to Pakistan in its 10th Executive Committee meeting held on June 26, 2024, and reconsidered in its 12th meeting held on January 22, 2025 and recommended the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to consider and submit a summary for lifting the existing ban on the export of live sheep/ goats to Kuwait.

Livestock sector registers 3.9pc growth

Keeping in view the expected magnitude of foreign investment by Al-Mawashi while enhancing the trade relations with Kuwait and encouraging farmers to rear sheep and goats on a commercial scale, this ministry reviewed the population statistics of sheep/ goats in Pakistan and the current volume of meat export and proposes to exempt ban on the export of up to 100,000 heads of fattened male sheep and goats in a calendar year subject to review the annual quota every year and the fulfilment of following conditions: (i) the sheep/ goats meant for export must originate from the fattening farms having not less than -100- heads of males of sheep or goats(verified by the provinces, where such farms are located); (ii) the male sheep/ goats at the time of export must not be less than one and a half years old, meaning sheep/ goats must have two incisors teeth and weigh not less than 50kg.

The Ministry of Commerce, being the dealing ministry with export and trade of animals, has been consulted and solicited views/ comments. Ministry of Commerce is of the view that allowing export of live animals/ livestock may adversely affect the export of value-added meat and meat products.

According to the Commerce Ministry while the export of livestock, particularly goats and sheep, may increase foreign exchange earnings; however, the following comments from Ministry of Commerce may also be considered before deciding the case: Ministry of Commerce is of the view that it has been pursuing the policy of encouraging export of value-added products including meat from Pakistan in order to fetch foreign exchange. This in view, Pakistan has been able to standardise slaughter houses and Pakistan’s exports of meat products increased to US$ 507 million and finished leather products US$ 631 million during the year 2023-24.

Therefore, allowing export of live animals/ livestock may adversely affect the export of these value added export sectors. It is apprehended that if permission is granted, Pakistan may be foregoing foreign exchange of value-added products by exporting merely live animals. It is important to consider that exporting live animals may generate less revenue in foreign exchange as compared to exporting processed meat products, which involves value addition and can command higher prices in the international market.

The MNFSR has been requested to assess the impact of export of live animals on prices of meat, availability of livestock to slaughter houses, exports of value added meat and value-added leather products and industry of Pakistan.

According to the MNFS&R report for 2022-23, the per capita meat availability in the country was 22.79 kg per annum, slightly below the required 23-24 kg. Additionally, with food inflation at 20 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, exporting livestock could further escalate domestic meat prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC Exports Livestock sector meat exports SIFC goats sheeps sheep and goat export export of goats Pakistan and Kuwait

Comments

200 characters

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories