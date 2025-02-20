AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM Starmer expresses support for Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 01:49am

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday and expressed his support for Ukraine’s leader.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together,” a statement issued by Starmer’s office after the call said, using a different spelling for the Ukrainian president’s surname.

“The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.”

Zelenskiy says Ukraine has ‘low chance’ of survival without US backing

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump denounced Zelenskiy as “a dictator without elections” and said he had better move fast to secure a peace or he would have no country left.

The statement from Starmer’s office did not directly refer to Trump’s comments.

It added: “The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression.”

Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskiy RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

UK PM Starmer expresses support for Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in ICC Champions Trophy opener

‘Financial needs’: govt committed to increasing tax on bank profits, Senate body told

Finance minister apprises WB delegation of govt’s reform agenda

Pakistan eyes more G2G investment from Saudi Arabia, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Read more stories