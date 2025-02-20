UK PM Starmer expresses support for Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday and expressed his support for Ukraine’s leader.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together,” a statement issued by Starmer’s office after the call said, using a different spelling for the Ukrainian president’s surname.

“The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump denounced Zelenskiy as “a dictator without elections” and said he had better move fast to secure a peace or he would have no country left.

The statement from Starmer’s office did not directly refer to Trump’s comments.

It added: “The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression.”