Business community: NAB taking various positive initiatives: DG

LAHORE: Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar said that NAB is taking various positive initiatives to facilitate the Pakistani business community. In this regard, a Business Facilitation Cell (BFC) has been established at NAB Lahore, which will assist the business community in resolving genuine complaints relating government departments.

While speaking at Sunder Industrial Estate as a special guest, DG NAB stated that the industrial sector is playing a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth.

DG NAB further stated that NAB can recommend amendments to laws that hinder business growth under Section 33(C) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). He emphasized that NAB has launched a crusade against fake and pseudo business owners who deceive general public to grab money, however, the support rendered by business community is essential to successfully combat this issue.

Dar assured the business community that NAB is always available to resolve their issues. Meanwhile, the provincial minister, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, also praised NAB’s recent initiatives during the event.

