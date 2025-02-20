Gold at new height

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices galloped to new historic highs on Wednesday, as global rates hovered near $2,950 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal gained Rs3,800 and Rs3,258, reaching new all-time high of Rs308,000 per tola and Rs264,060 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion hit fresh record levels of $2,943 per ounce, up by $34 with silver prices standing at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices saw a big surge by Rs90 and Rs77, selling for Rs3,440 per tola and Rs2,949 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

