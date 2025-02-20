Chambers: FPCCI advocates 2-year tenure of elected bodies

LAHORE: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh while holding a press conference with the representatives of the chambers in Pakistan said that the duration of the elected bodies in September was 2 years, now this period has been reduced to one year, we demand the government to maintain the duration of the chambers for 2 years. The business community pays taxes and pays electricity bills, the chambers should be given a period of 2 years to fulfil the mandate given by the traders.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh further said that the Ministry of Commerce has assured to resolve the issue. The policy rate should be reduced due to reduction in inflation.

Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Association Sheikh Umar Rehan said in the press conference that it is not easy to hold elections in the trade bodies and the government should withdraw its decision, the tenure of the officials of the chambers should be 2 years.

Chairman Coordination Capital Office Malik Sohail Hussain has said that currently our officials are present in the offices of the chambers all over Pakistan. More than 275 trade bodies are part of this press conference.

Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz said that all the office bearers have got a mandate of 2 years and this amendment is not acceptable, we do not accept the new law which has been implemented.

Representative Faisalabad Chambers Mian Zafar said that the amendments in the Trade Act are being made without taking the trust of the business community, the amendments in the Trade Act should be done in consultation with FPCCI.

Representative Rawal-pindi Chambers of Commerce Saqib Rafique said that they reject the amendments in the Trade Act. Section 11 of the Red Organization Act should be amended.

Vice President FPCCI Tariq Jadoon said in the press conference that the President has given a clear message to FPCCI that the amendment in this act should be withdrawn.

Ashfaq Ahmed, representative of GB Chambers said that the mandate that has already been given should be implemented.

Former Chairman Abad Arif Jeeva said that nowhere in the world does it happen that there is no consultation with the Chambers in the amendments in the Trade Act, the people sitting in the government should think a decision should be taken after consultation with the Chambers.

President of Women Chambers of Commerce Samina Fazil said that they reject the amendments in the Trade Organization Act.

Saquib Fayaz Magoon SVP FPCCI, Zain Iftikhar Vice President Regional Chairman Punjab, Tariq Jadoon VP FPCCI, Samina Fazil President WCCI, Arif Yousaf Jeewa Chairman Abad, Umar Rehan Chairman PVMA, President Woman Chamber ICCI Samina Fazil, Ashfaq Ahmed VP FCCI, Johar Ali Raki Sr Vice President Gilgit Baltistan, Ikram-Ul-Haq President Sialkot, Mian Zafar Iqbal group leader Small Chambers of Pakistan, Lala Iftikhar Advisor FPCCI President also attended the press conference and endorse the agenda.

