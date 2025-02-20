AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-20

Asian currencies: Rupiah down after BI keeps rate unchanged

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

BENGALURU: Indonesian rupiah pared losses on Wednesday after the country’s central bank kept its interest rate unchanged in a widely expected move, while Singapore stocks hit a record high after a promising budget for 2025 boosted sentiment.

Bank Indonesia (BI), which had surprised the market with a rate cut last month, held interest rates steady at 5.75% on Wednesday to arrest the rupiah’s decline. The currency is down about 1.5% so far this year.

The central bank flagged caution around further easing as it intends to keep a close eye on the rupiah’s movement, inflation and economic growth.

“A sharp deceleration in January inflation on policy measures and a likely negative fiscal impulse to growth in the first half due to spending cuts, keeps the door open for further cuts in the first half of the year,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist with DBS Bank.

Rao expects the BI to cut interest rates by 50 basis points more this year.

The rupiah pared some losses to fall 0.4% as of 0807 GMT. It had earlier lost as much as 0.6%.

Stocks in Jakarta were flat after the BI’s decision, having declined 0.7% earlier.

Elsewhere in the region, Singapore’s benchmark stock index rose 0.6% to a record peak of 3,949.65 points and has gained 4% this year. UOB, Singapore’s third-biggest bank, logged a 9% rise in quarterly profit and announced a $2 billion special dividend and share buyback package.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s budget for 2025 - unveiled on Tuesday - included vouchers, tax rebates and cash handouts to help consumers.

JP Morgan analysts lifted their rating for Singapore stocks to “overweight”, citing inexpensive valuations, low volatility compared to regional peers, and government efforts to boost the local stock market.

Shares in South Korea climbed 2.1% logging their seventh consecutive session of gains, aided by a rally in chip stocks. Gains were powered by a 3.4% jump in Samsung Electronics and a 4.3% rise in SK Hynix.

Stocks in Manila advanced 0.4% to hit their highest level in more than a week while those in Thailand and Malaysia were flat.

The rest of the Asian currencies were largely range-bound against a firm US dollar as tariff concerns and tense Russia-Ukraine negotiations dampened risk appetite.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, held steady on Wednesday.

Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Rupiah down after BI keeps rate unchanged

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories