AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Wall St dips after Trump’s latest tariffs threat fans inflation worries

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes slipped and the S&P 500 came off record highs on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats raised the specter of higher inflation and markets awaited minutes from the central bank’s January meeting.

Trump said on Tuesday that he intended to impose auto tariffs “in the neighborhood of 25%”, along with similar duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.

Since his inauguration in January, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on all imports from China, on top of existing levies. He also announced and subsequently delayed for a month 25% duties on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada.

Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY, said the blame for declining equities “goes back to Trump tariff talk”.

“But, the underlying logic of investors remains that tariffs are likely delayed and negotiated and so you can’t trade what you don’t know.”

Trump’s tariffs have raised concerns, with fears that they would fuel domestic inflation and weigh on the Fed’s stance on rate cuts this year.

Minutes from the US central bank’s January policy meeting - where voting members elected to let interest rates stand and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there would be no rush to cut them again until inflation and jobs data made it appropriate - are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

Investors will look for clues on the Fed’s rate plans for the year in the minutes, in light of last week’s mixed consumer and producer prices data, coupled with a sharp drop in retail sales, which had sent Treasury yields lower.

Traders currently see at least one 25-basis-point rate cut and a more than 47% chance of an additional lowering by December, according to LSEG data.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141.25 points, or 0.32%, to 44,415.09, the S&P 500 lost 2.87 points, or 0.05%, to 6,126.77, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 23.28 points, or 0.12%, to 20,017.98.

Seven of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors traded lower, with materials leading declines with a 1.3% fall, while energy was the highest gainer with a 1.1% rise.

Nikola plunged 39% after the EV maker said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Specialty chemicals company Celanese slid 22.2% after reporting a quarterly loss.

Etsy lost 10.7% after the online marketplace missed Wall Street

Estimates for holiday-quarter revenue and gross merchandise sales.

US-listed shares of Garmin jumped 13% after the Swiss navigation device maker forecast full-year results above estimates.

