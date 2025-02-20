AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-20

STOXX 600 marks biggest daily drop in 2025 on tariff woes

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s main STOXX index logged its biggest daily drop since the start of this year on Wednesday as expectations escalated of a damaging trade war following US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9%, with bourses in Germany, France, Italy and Spain declining between 0.5% and 1.8%.

Trump said he intended to impose duties “in the neighborhood of 25%” on autos, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals imported into the US

China is already in a trade war with the US and the European Commission is investigating whether to tighten its tariff-free quotas on steel imports in response to Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium base metals imports into the US

“The European Union will do its utmost to appease Donald Trump. So therefore they will probably lower some of the current tariffs on some goods such as US cars,” said Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst at IG Group.

Tariff-sensitive auto stocks fell 1.5%, while an index tracking investor fear rose 1.25 points to 17.4 - its highest in two weeks. The utilities sector, often seen as better positioned to face economic uncertainty, added 0.6%.

Also adding to investor angst, the yield on the benchmark German bond touched a two-week high as investors priced-in a potential increase in government borrowing to fund defence expenditure, in light of the US adopting a more reserved role in Europe’s defence.

Hawkish commentary from European Central Bank officials also weighed on the market mood.

The construction and materials sector led sectoral declines, with Heidelberg Materials and Holcim taking a hit following rating downgrades from brokerage Morgan Stanley

Still, the STOXX 600 is up about 8% so far this year as investors capitalize on the attractive valuations of European equities, allowing the index to outpace its Wall Street counterparts, with the S&P 500 up 4.1%.

The focus will increasingly be on upcoming German elections, with analysts expecting a two-party coalition led by the Conservatives.

STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

STOXX 600 marks biggest daily drop in 2025 on tariff woes

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories