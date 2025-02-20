AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-20

Dalian iron ore extends gains on expectations

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures prices extended gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by expectations of improving demand and fewer portside arrivals that would lead to large destocking at major ports in top consumer China. The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.3% higher at 819 yuan ($112.46) a metric ton, as of 0246 GMT.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was little changed at $106.65 a ton, as of 0236 GMT. Analysts at Jinrui Futures forecast in a note that China’s port arrivals of iron ore from the world’s four largest producers in the second half of February will fall sharply from the prior week as of February 14 to the lowest for the period since 2019, resulting in large destocking at ports.

“It’s the traditionally slack season for iron ore shipments while domestic ore production recovery is limited, suggesting supply will stay at a relatively low level,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Iron ore shipments from major supplier Australia had fallen sharply in the past two weeks due to tropical cyclones. Ore demand, however, will be underpinned by the restocking from steelmakers, which will likely be motivated to ramp up production by profits, Huatai analysts added.

Rising bets of economic stimulus from China to spur its remaining struggling property sector also lent some support to prices. However, lingering uncertainties on fresh tariffs by US President Donald Trump curbed gains.

“Steel production will likely remain subdued amid increasing trade tariff challenges,” said ANZ analysts. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained grounds, with coking coal and coke up 0.37% and 0.15%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced. Rebar rose 0.67%, hot-rolled coil climbed 0.53%, stainless steel added 0.5% while wire rod was little changed.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore extends gains on expectations

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories