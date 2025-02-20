AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Markets Print 2025-02-20

Malaysian palm oil higher

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures settled more than 3% higher on Wednesday, buoyed by stronger rival edible oils and production concerns, while increased buying ahead of a major industry conference also supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 169 ringgit, or 3.75%, closing at 4,673 ringgit ($1,052.95) a metric ton, after reaching an intraday high of 4,695 ringgit. The contract fell 0.84% in the previous session.

The palm oil market is on a positive trajectory in unison with the rise in the Dalian and Chicago markets, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“We are also seeing good buying interest likely being driven by position covering ahead of

next week’s global edible oils industry conference and concerns about the weather’s impact on production in East Malaysia,“ he said.

In its February 16 forecast, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said that a monsoon surge will likely affect the country from February 21-25 with continuous heavy rains in East Malaysia and the eastern states of Peninsular Malaysia.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.84%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.68%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 1.63%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices edged up amid worries of oil supply disruptions in the US and Russia, and as markets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The European Union’s soybean imports for the 2024-25 season, which began in July, reached 8.62 million tons by February 16, up 11% year-on-year, while palm oil imports totalled 1.78 million tons, down 21%.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.11% against the US dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

