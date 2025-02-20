WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 19, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Feb-25 14-Feb-25 13-Feb-25 12-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10477 0.104922 0.10501 0.104885 Euro 0.797047 0.799573 0.795675 0.794885 Japanese yen 0.0050316 0.0049941 0.00496118 0.0050034 U.K. pound 0.961308 0.959938 0.955307 0.954782 U.S. dollar 0.762943 0.763097 0.765808 0.766524 Algerian dinar 0.0056639 0.0056668 0.00567406 0.0056675 Australian dollar 0.484698 0.482354 0.482153 0.482144 Botswana pula 0.0551608 0.0551719 0.0553679 0.0552664 Brazilian real 0.133913 0.133229 0.132534 Brunei dollar 0.567962 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244 Canadian dollar 0.537549 0.538682 0.537711 0.536106 Chilean peso 0.0008055 0.0008037 0.00080053 0.0007969 Czech koruna 0.0317681 0.0319207 0.0317618 0.0316994 Danish krone 0.106868 0.107196 0.106679 0.106577 Indian rupee 0.0087721 0.0087827 0.00881433 0.0088262 Israeli New Shekel 0.214491 0.214173 0.213398 Korean won 0.0005294 0.0005261 0.0005272 0.0005274 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47147 2.47955 2.48186 Malaysian ringgit 0.171602 0.171772 0.171687 0.171674 Mauritian rupee 0.0163782 0.0163763 0.0164281 0.0163272 Mexican peso 0.0376544 0.0375758 0.0373605 0.0374066 New Zealand dollar 0.43667 0.433477 0.431954 0.433738 Norwegian krone 0.0683635 0.0686238 0.0679221 0.0681603 Omani rial 1.98425 1.9917 1.99356 Peruvian sol 0.206195 0.206666 Philippine peso 0.013173 0.0131083 0.0131618 0.0131739 Polish zloty 0.192037 0.192119 0.191644 0.190606 Qatari riyal 0.2096 0.210387 0.210584 Russian ruble 0.0083528 0.0084498 0.00841258 0.0081503 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203451 0.204215 0.204406 Singapore dollar 0.567962 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244 South African rand 0.0414226 0.0414943 0.0415102 Swedish krona 0.0710919 0.0711079 0.0705291 0.0704093 Swiss franc 0.846116 0.846287 0.841594 Thai baht 0.0226071 0.0226627 0.0225935 Trinidadian dollar 0.112943 0.113053 0.113576 0.113638 U.A.E. dirham 0.207745 0.208525 0.20872 Uruguayan peso 0.0176583 0.0176545 0.0176755 0.0176533 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025