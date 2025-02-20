WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 19, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Feb-25 14-Feb-25 13-Feb-25 12-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10477 0.104922 0.10501 0.104885
Euro 0.797047 0.799573 0.795675 0.794885
Japanese yen 0.0050316 0.0049941 0.00496118 0.0050034
U.K. pound 0.961308 0.959938 0.955307 0.954782
U.S. dollar 0.762943 0.763097 0.765808 0.766524
Algerian dinar 0.0056639 0.0056668 0.00567406 0.0056675
Australian dollar 0.484698 0.482354 0.482153 0.482144
Botswana pula 0.0551608 0.0551719 0.0553679 0.0552664
Brazilian real 0.133913 0.133229 0.132534
Brunei dollar 0.567962 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244
Canadian dollar 0.537549 0.538682 0.537711 0.536106
Chilean peso 0.0008055 0.0008037 0.00080053 0.0007969
Czech koruna 0.0317681 0.0319207 0.0317618 0.0316994
Danish krone 0.106868 0.107196 0.106679 0.106577
Indian rupee 0.0087721 0.0087827 0.00881433 0.0088262
Israeli New Shekel 0.214491 0.214173 0.213398
Korean won 0.0005294 0.0005261 0.0005272 0.0005274
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47147 2.47955 2.48186
Malaysian ringgit 0.171602 0.171772 0.171687 0.171674
Mauritian rupee 0.0163782 0.0163763 0.0164281 0.0163272
Mexican peso 0.0376544 0.0375758 0.0373605 0.0374066
New Zealand dollar 0.43667 0.433477 0.431954 0.433738
Norwegian krone 0.0683635 0.0686238 0.0679221 0.0681603
Omani rial 1.98425 1.9917 1.99356
Peruvian sol 0.206195 0.206666
Philippine peso 0.013173 0.0131083 0.0131618 0.0131739
Polish zloty 0.192037 0.192119 0.191644 0.190606
Qatari riyal 0.2096 0.210387 0.210584
Russian ruble 0.0083528 0.0084498 0.00841258 0.0081503
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203451 0.204215 0.204406
Singapore dollar 0.567962 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244
South African rand 0.0414226 0.0414943 0.0415102
Swedish krona 0.0710919 0.0711079 0.0705291 0.0704093
Swiss franc 0.846116 0.846287 0.841594
Thai baht 0.0226071 0.0226627 0.0225935
Trinidadian dollar 0.112943 0.113053 0.113576 0.113638
U.A.E. dirham 0.207745 0.208525 0.20872
Uruguayan peso 0.0176583 0.0176545 0.0176755 0.0176533
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
