Markets

Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn and soybeans down 1-3

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:23pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Wheat - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat futures decline in a profit-taking and technical-selling setback after reaching four-month highs on Tuesday.

March SRW wheat closed above its 200-day moving average on Tuesday, but slipped below the key technical level in overnight trading.

Traders are monitoring a cold snap in parts of the U.S. and Russian wheat belts amid concerns that crops lacking snow cover could be damaged by the frigid weather.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat was last down 5-3/4 cents at $5.99 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 4-1/4 cents at $6.23 a bushel and Minneapolis March spring wheat was up 1/2 cent at $6.41-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat eases from 4-month highs, soybean flat

Corn - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel

Corn futures ease on profit taking after hitting a 16-month high and as dry crop areas of Argentina are forecast to receive some rain. Losses limited by a recent strong U.S. export demand pace.

Worries about escalating trade tensions anchoring grain markets after U.S. President Donald Trump floated ideas of more tariffs on key trading partners.

CBOT March corn was last down 1-1/4 cents at $5.00-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel

Soybean futures ease along with corn as traders bank profits following gains on Tuesday. Additional pressure stemming from an accelerating harvest in Brazil, where farmers are expected to reap a record-large crop.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said Tuesday its members crushed more than 200 million bushels of soybeans in January, the second largest monthly volume on record.

Brazil’s national energy council will keep the local mandatory biodiesel blend into diesel at 14% from March instead of raising it to 15% as previously expected, Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira told reporters.

CBOT March soybeans were last down 1-1/4 cents to $10.37-1/4 per bushel.

