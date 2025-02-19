AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Arabica coffee rallies, raw sugar near two month high

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:07pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rallied on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp slide that took them off their recent record peaks, while raw sugar steadied near two-month highs.

Coffee

Arabica coffee rose 4.4% to $4.2270 per lb by 1410 GMT, having hit a 1-1/2 week low on Tuesday that took it further away from last week’s record of $4.2995.

Having corrected somewhat from a stellar rally that saw it hit 14 successive records earlier this year, dealers said arabica remains underpinned by the prospect of a smaller 2025/26 crop in top grower Brazil this year.

There are warnings that dry conditions are expected in Brazil over the next week or so, which could further stress the upcoming crop, while the pace of decline in ICE-certified stocks is picking up, they noted.

Consultancy Safras & Mercado said Brazil farmers had sold 88% of the 2024/25 crop so far, ahead of 79% at this time last year and also higher than the five-year average of 82%.

Robusta coffee rose 1.6% to $5,811 a metric ton.

Arabica coffee turns lower after hitting record high

Sugar

Raw sugar rose 0.4% to 20.60 cents per lb, having set a two-month high of 20.72 cents on Tuesday.

Diminishing sugar production prospects in India are driving prices, with early mill closures sparking talk the world’s No. 2 sugar producer will export just 700,000 tons this season, well short of the one million ton export quota.

“The early mill closures in India are being blamed on dry conditions. World Weather Service is also saying drying in east-central and northeastern Brazil will eventually lead to sugarcane stress,” said broker ADMISI in a note.

White sugar rose 0.5% to $544.40 a metric ton.

Cocoa

New York cocoa futures slipped 0.4% to $10,455 a ton, having closed up 1.6% on Tuesday.

Mondelez CEO Dirk van de Put said consumers will need to get used to chocolate that is 30% to 50% more expensive than it used to be “because that’s what we’re going to see” due to a supply crisis in Africa.

London cocoa was little changed at 8,171 pounds per ton.

