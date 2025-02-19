AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.27%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (17.02%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.26%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.96%)
PAEL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.57%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 98.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.64%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (9.59%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025
Markets

Major Gulf markets subdued on Trump’s tariff threats

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 03:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, as investors exercised caution following US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats on auto, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.

Since taking office last month, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on imports from China, and announced plans for 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada, although these have been delayed.

Additionally, he has set a date for 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, and is considering reciprocal tariffs on countries that tax US imports.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 5.5% jump in telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), following a significant increase in its annual profit.

In a separate bourse filing, Mobily proposed a higher cash dividend of 1.3 riyals per share for the second half of the year.

SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company tumbled 8.5% to become the top loser in the index, following a decline in its fourth-quarter profit.

Most Gulf markets rebound from US tariff fears

The cargo firm also slashed its fourth-quarter cash dividend to 1.33 riyals apiece.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.3%.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher amid worries of oil supply disruptions in the US and Russia, and as markets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority losing 2.6%.

The Qatari index lost 0.1%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Qatar Navigation.

Major Gulf markets subdued on Trump's tariff threats

