Feb 19, 2025
European shares flat at the open

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 03:07pm

European shares were largely flat on Wednesday as gains in miner Antofagasta after a rating upgrade were countered by losses in real estate stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 557.21 points after closing at a record high in the previous session. Germany’s main stock index was up 0.3%, hitting an all-time high for the third straight session. Yields on euro zone bonds ticked higher for the fourth day, limiting any gains in equities.

The energy sector rose 0.5% in tandem with oil prices. Britain’s FTSE was flat despite inflation speeding up more than expected to hit a 10-month high of 3.0% in January.

Among stocks, BP rose 1% after a report said the oil major is considering a potential sale of its lubricants business, Castrol, which could be worth about $10 billion in a deal.

European shares break record highs on Ukraine peace hopes

Philips lost 7.4% after the Dutch healthcare technology company missed market expectations for the final quarter of last year.

Antofagasta gained 2.9% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the rating on the miner to “overweight” from “underweight”. Stmicroelectronics jumped 6% after Jefferies upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

