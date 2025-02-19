AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.27%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (17.02%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.26%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.96%)
PAEL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.57%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 98.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.64%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (9.59%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Russian rouble little changed vs US dollar as analysts urge caution

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 02:24pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was little changed against the US dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited further developments on talks between Moscow and Washington on ending the war in Ukraine.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was up 0.3% at 91.25 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange, close to a five-month high reached last week. But some analysts urged caution and said excessive optimism was premature.

“The events are bringing an excessively optimistic mood and volatility to the market,” BSC brokerage analysts said. “It too early to talk about real changes.”

Russian rouble weakens as Russia-US talks begin in Riyadh

The rouble was also up 0.2% against China’s yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia. The Russian currency has gained about 20% against the dollar this year, mostly on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

Russian rouble

