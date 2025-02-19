AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.69%)
FFL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.57%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.31%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 174.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.29%)
PRL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 98.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.67%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.51%)
BR100 11,911 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,316 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 113,389 Increased By 300.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,318 Increased By 9.2 (0.03%)
Feb 19, 2025
Markets

Corn holds near 16-month high on strong US export demand

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 11:11am

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures inched higher on Wednesday and were just off the previous day’s 16-month high of more than $5 a bushel, with strong US export demand, falling inventories and fund buying supporting prices.

Wheat futures gained and were near their highest level since October 2024 amid concerns that cold weather in Russia and the US could damage crops and curtail supply.

Funds snap long buying streak in Chicago corn, soybeans

Soybeans edged lower as traders braced for a deluge of supply from Brazil’s ongoing harvest.

Corn

