Corn holds near 16-month high on strong US export demand

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures inched higher on Wednesday and were just off the previous day’s 16-month high of more than $5 a bushel, with strong US export demand, falling inventories and fund buying supporting prices.

Wheat futures gained and were near their highest level since October 2024 amid concerns that cold weather in Russia and the US could damage crops and curtail supply.

Soybeans edged lower as traders braced for a deluge of supply from Brazil’s ongoing harvest.