AIRLINK 189.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.24%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
FLYNG 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.43%)
HUBC 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.35%)
MLCF 47.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
OGDC 205.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.79%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.23%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.4%)
BR100 11,941 Increased By 23.4 (0.2%)
BR30 35,268 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 113,352 Increased By 263.6 (0.23%)
KSE30 35,367 Increased By 57.9 (0.16%)
Indian benchmarks seen opening little changed

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open flat on Wednesday, as investors fret over lofty valuations of local stocks and global trade uncertainties.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,962.50 as of 08:16 a.m. IST, indicating that blue-chip Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday’s closing level of 22,945.30.

Asian equities were mixed in early trading, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan inching 0.3% lower after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on auto, pharmaceuticals and semiconductor imports.

Wall Street equities rose overnight, with the S&P 500 logging a record closing high.

Investors await the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting minutes, due after market hours, amid comments from key officials signalling that the central bank is no hurry to cut rates.

India’s benchmark indexes have slipped as much as 13% from record high levels hit in September, with the broader market facing an even more aggressive sell-off.

Indian benchmarks end flat in breather after recent sharp falls

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth $12.3 billion so far in 2025, inching close to the $16.5 billion sell-off seen in all of 2022, which was the highest foreign outflow from India in at least a decade.

Weak domestic earnings and lofty valuations spurred the foreign exodus from domestic markets in October, with strengthening dollar and U.S. bond yields further adding to the selling pressure over the last few months.

Indian stocks

