Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday linked end to terrorism in the country to economic stability, stating that a conducive environment is the prerequisite for economic stability.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, said that complete elimination of terrorism is the mission of his government, as Pakistan’s development and prosperity are linked to it.

He lauded the sacrifices being rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, adding that their selfless sacrifices will always be remembered.

Economy set to take off: PM

Regarding the economic condition of the country, Sharif recalled his recent meeting with a delegation of the World Bank and the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who commended Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and positive economic indicators as a result of the reform agenda of the government.

Sharif further stated that 55 percent of the business community has shown confidence in the enabling business environment in a recently-conducted Gallup Survey.

However, he stressed that they need to move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda and its key components, including Uraan Pakistan.

He further directed the Ministry of Commerce and other related divisions to make all-out efforts in increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye to $5 billion in light of the resolve expressed during the recently concluded visit of Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

He said the Turkish president has always supported Pakistan, adding Erdogan is also consistent in raising his voice for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

He also confirmed that Saudi Arabia has renewed its $100 million monthly deferred oil payment facility for Pakistan for another year. Sharing the details of a letter from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, confirming the extension of the Saudi Development Fund’s support, he told the cabinet that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in testing times.

The cabinet was briefed on the digitisation of government operations, with officials reporting that 98 per cent of federal divisions had adopted the e-office system, with 100 per cent implementation in 39 divisions.

Additionally, 21 divisions have fully adopted inter-ministerial digital communication, while 176 government institutions have also implemented the system.

Sharif directed the authorities to complete digitisation of all federal ministries by March 20, and called for improvements in digital services for overseas Pakistanis.

Besides, the cabinet approved Pakistan’s participation in a United Nations convention on protecting marine resources in international waters, which is expected to benefit local fishermen.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Kamran Jahangir as the managing director of the National Book Foundation, six nominees for the National Commission for Human Rights, whose names will be sent to the prime minister and opposition leader for final approval, and a revised request for the registration of Watim Medical College Rawalpindi, as per Islamabad High Court’s directions.

The cabinet also endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions from its February 14th meeting, as well as those from the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on February 17.

The cabinet approved an addendum to Pakistan’s agreement with Somalia on its National Identity System. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been assisting Somalia with its national identification system.

The addendum includes provisions for verification services, a mobile enrollment application, an official payment gateway, and infrastructure development.

The cabinet further approved a commission of inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Pakistan Engineering Council’s governing body elections following a request from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Besides, it approved amendments to the Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunal rules and reaffirmed previous economic and legislative decisions made earlier this month.

