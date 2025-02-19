AIRLINK 189.80 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.55%)
Gold prices rise

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Gold prices further grew on Tuesday, reflecting a rising trend in global rates, again surpassing $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

Up by Rs1,000 and Rs857, gold prices climbed to Rs304,200 per tola and Rs260,802 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market gained further $10, driving gold bullion value to $2,910 per ounce while silver prices held steady at over $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained firm at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

