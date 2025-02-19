AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Japan rubber futures rise on supply woes

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Tuesday due to supply concerns and Beijing’s efforts to boost private sector sentiment, though weakening rubber demand from top consumer China capped the gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery ended daytime trade up 2.6 yen, or 0.7%, at 371.2 yen ($2.44) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was down 25 yuan, or 0.14%, to 17,870 yuan ($2,454.97) per metric ton.

The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 190 yuan, or 1.33%, to 14,060 yuan ($1,931.56) per metric ton.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a rare meeting on Monday with some of the biggest names in China’s technology sector.

Reuters previously reported this meeting was to boost private sector sentiment amid escalating tensions with the United States and sputtering growth for the domestic economy.

This comes as US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on automobiles last week, coming as soon as April 2.

Since his inauguration last month, Trump has imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, set a March 12 start date for imported steel and aluminium, and directed his team to devise plans for reciprocal tariffs.

