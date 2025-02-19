AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,318 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,088 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,309 No Change 0 (0%)
Feb 19, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-19

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 19.499 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,078.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.337billion, followed by COTS (PKR 3.926billion), Silver (PKR 1.214billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.134 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.024billion), Platinum (PKR 727.810 million), Copper (PKR 506.544million), Natural Gas (PKR 420.786million), SP 500 (PKR 78.885million), DJ (PKR 74.828million), Palladium (PKR 28.046million), Aluminum (PKR 15.322million) and Brent (PKR 8.360million).

