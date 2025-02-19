KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 19.499 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,078.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.337billion, followed by COTS (PKR 3.926billion), Silver (PKR 1.214billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.134 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.024billion), Platinum (PKR 727.810 million), Copper (PKR 506.544million), Natural Gas (PKR 420.786million), SP 500 (PKR 78.885million), DJ (PKR 74.828million), Palladium (PKR 28.046million), Aluminum (PKR 15.322million) and Brent (PKR 8.360million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025