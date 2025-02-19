AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
BOP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
HUBC 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
SYM 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 60.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 50.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,354 Increased By 35.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 113,461 Increased By 372 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 84.7 (0.24%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-19

Palm ends lower on weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking weaker rival edible oils, with traders awaiting bullish cues to prop up prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 34 ringgit, or 0.75%, to close at 4,508 ringgit ($1,014.63) a metric ton.

The market was pressured by weakness in rival oilseeds due to a lack of significantly bullish news, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.25% while its palm oil contract shed 0.33%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has set a target to replant 120,000 hectares of smallholders’ palm oil plantations this year, the chief executive of the state plantation fund said.

Brazil’s soybean harvest for the 2024/25 season reached 23% of the planted area, as of last Thursday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, while 32% of the total area had been reaped, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

palm oil export palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm ends lower on weaker rival oils

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories