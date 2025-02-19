AIRLINK 189.75 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.52%)
BOP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.5%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 174.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 98.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
BR100 11,988 Increased By 70.4 (0.59%)
BR30 35,446 Increased By 127.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 113,518 Increased By 429.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,452 Increased By 143 (0.41%)
2025-02-19

Gold rises as Trump tariff uncertainty fuels safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over economic growth due to uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans prompted safe-haven flows into bullion.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $2,923.89 an ounce as of 09:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT) after hitting a record high of $2,942.70 last week.

US gold futures added 1.4% to $2,940.30.

“We are seeing increased safe-haven demand due to the disrupted nature of the Trump administration and we have also got a bullish chart posture,” said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

Since taking office last month, Trump has swiftly redrawn the global trade battlefield with a series of tariffs, while plans are already in motion for sweeping reciprocal tariffs, aimed squarely at any nation that taxes US products.

“Central bank buying should also continue to provide support,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The market’s focus has now shifted to the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes due on Wednesday for clues into the central bank’s interest rate trajectory.

“If the economy starts to sputter because of the trade tariffs and such, then we could see some lower interest rates,” Wyckoff said.

Safe-haven bullion benefits from geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment as it yields no interest.

