Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Feb 17, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 14-Feb-25 13-Feb-25 12-Feb-25 11-Feb-25
Chinese yuan 0.104922 0.10501 0.104885 0.105049
Euro 0.799573 0.795675 0.794885 0.792541
Japanese yen 0.0049941 0.0049612 0.0050034
U.K. pound 0.959938 0.955307 0.954782 0.949453
U.S. dollar 0.763097 0.765808 0.766524 0.767669
Algerian dinar 0.0056668 0.0056741 0.0056675 0.0056616
Australian dollar 0.482354 0.482153 0.482144 0.481712
Botswana pula 0.0551719 0.0553679 0.0552664 0.0554257
Brazilian real 0.132534 0.132856
Brunei dollar 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877
Canadian dollar 0.537711 0.536106 0.536569
Chilean peso 0.0008037 0.0008005 0.0007969 0.000799
Czech koruna 0.0319207 0.0317618 0.0316994
Danish krone 0.107196 0.106679 0.106577 0.106265
Indian rupee 0.0087827 0.0088143 0.0088262 0.0088354
Israeli New Shekel 0.214173 0.213398
Korean won 0.0005261 0.0005272 0.0005274 0.0005282
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47955 2.48186 2.48638
Malaysian ringgit 0.171772 0.171687 0.171674
Mauritian rupee 0.0163763 0.0164281 0.0163272
Mexican peso 0.0373605 0.0374066 0.0373235
New Zealand dollar 0.433477 0.431954 0.433738 0.432658
Norwegian krone 0.0686238 0.0679221 0.0681603 0.0684673
Omani rial 1.9917 1.99356 1.99654
Peruvian sol 0.206195 0.206666 0.20703
Philippine peso 0.0131083 0.0131618 0.0131739 0.0132086
Polish zloty 0.192119 0.191644 0.190606 0.189562
Qatari riyal 0.210387 0.210584
Russian ruble 0.0084498 0.0084126 0.0081503 0.0080131
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204215 0.204406 0.204712
Singapore dollar 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877
South African rand 0.0414943 0.0415102
Swedish krona 0.0711079 0.0705291 0.0704093 0.0704325
Swiss franc 0.846287 0.841594
Thai baht 0.0226627 0.0225935 0.0225242
Trinidadian dollar 0.113576 0.113638 0.113793
U.A.E. dirham 0.208525 0.20872 0.209032
Uruguayan peso 0.0176755 0.0176533 0.0176992
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
