====================================================================================== Feb 17, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Feb-25 13-Feb-25 12-Feb-25 11-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104922 0.10501 0.104885 0.105049 Euro 0.799573 0.795675 0.794885 0.792541 Japanese yen 0.0049941 0.0049612 0.0050034 U.K. pound 0.959938 0.955307 0.954782 0.949453 U.S. dollar 0.763097 0.765808 0.766524 0.767669 Algerian dinar 0.0056668 0.0056741 0.0056675 0.0056616 Australian dollar 0.482354 0.482153 0.482144 0.481712 Botswana pula 0.0551719 0.0553679 0.0552664 0.0554257 Brazilian real 0.132534 0.132856 Brunei dollar 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877 Canadian dollar 0.537711 0.536106 0.536569 Chilean peso 0.0008037 0.0008005 0.0007969 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.0319207 0.0317618 0.0316994 Danish krone 0.107196 0.106679 0.106577 0.106265 Indian rupee 0.0087827 0.0088143 0.0088262 0.0088354 Israeli New Shekel 0.214173 0.213398 Korean won 0.0005261 0.0005272 0.0005274 0.0005282 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47955 2.48186 2.48638 Malaysian ringgit 0.171772 0.171687 0.171674 Mauritian rupee 0.0163763 0.0164281 0.0163272 Mexican peso 0.0373605 0.0374066 0.0373235 New Zealand dollar 0.433477 0.431954 0.433738 0.432658 Norwegian krone 0.0686238 0.0679221 0.0681603 0.0684673 Omani rial 1.9917 1.99356 1.99654 Peruvian sol 0.206195 0.206666 0.20703 Philippine peso 0.0131083 0.0131618 0.0131739 0.0132086 Polish zloty 0.192119 0.191644 0.190606 0.189562 Qatari riyal 0.210387 0.210584 Russian ruble 0.0084498 0.0084126 0.0081503 0.0080131 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204215 0.204406 0.204712 Singapore dollar 0.567781 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877 South African rand 0.0414943 0.0415102 Swedish krona 0.0711079 0.0705291 0.0704093 0.0704325 Swiss franc 0.846287 0.841594 Thai baht 0.0226627 0.0225935 0.0225242 Trinidadian dollar 0.113576 0.113638 0.113793 U.A.E. dirham 0.208525 0.20872 0.209032 Uruguayan peso 0.0176755 0.0176533 0.0176992 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

