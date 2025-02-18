AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla picks showroom sites in New Delhi, Mumbai to start India sales

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 07:03pm

NEW DELHI: Tesla has selected locations for two showrooms in the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai, moving closer to its long-delayed plans to sell its electric cars in the country, sources familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. carmaker has been hunting for showroom space in India since late last year in order to start sales in the world’s third biggest auto market, after putting market entry plans on hold in 2022.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the United States last week and discussed issues including space, mobility and technology.

Tesla has selected space to lease in the Aerocity area near New Delhi’s international airport for a showroom, said two people familiar with the discussions, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

The Aerocity area boasts hotels, retail outlets and offices of global corporations.

In Mumbai, the carmaker has chosen space in the business and retail hub of Bandra Kurla Complex near the city’s airport, the first person said. Both the Delhi and Mumbai showrooms will be around 5,000 square feet (464.52 square metres) in size, the source said.

Tesla commits to cheaper cars in first half, sees autonomous vehicles ‘in the wild’ in June

Opening dates for the outlets have not yet been decided, but Tesla plans “to sell imported EVs in India … these deals are for showrooms, not service centres,” the first person said, adding that Tesla will operate the outlets.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company also posted job ads this week for 13 mid-level roles in India, including some store and customer relationship managers.

Musk has long criticised India for having high import tariffs of around 100% on EVs. Tesla has repeatedly lobbied to relax them but has faced opposition from local automakers who think Tesla’s entry could hit their EV plans.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week called out India’s high duty on cars, but agreed with Modi to work towards an early trade deal and resolve their standoff over tariffs.

India Tesla

Comments

200 characters

Tesla picks showroom sites in New Delhi, Mumbai to start India sales

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

KSE-100 snaps 4-session losing streak with 1,345-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan opens 71 new blocks for oil, gas exploration after a decade

US, Russia hold talks in Saudi, no seat for Ukraine

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

Oil prices extend gains after Ukraine drone strike hits Kazakh supply

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy

Read more stories