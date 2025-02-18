AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Feb 18, 2025
Markets

Raw sugar prices hit two-month high, arabica coffee falls

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a two-month high on Tuesday as the prospect of substantial exports from India faded, while arabica coffee fell further from a recent record peak.

Sugar

Raw sugar rose 0.8% to 20.59 cents per lb by 1234 GMT after setting a two-month high of 20.70 cents.

Dealers said diminishing sugar production prospects in India had helped to drive a run-up in prices.

“Lower sugar production means that less sugar is likely to be available for export in India. According to traders, it is questionable whether the quantity of one million tons of sugar approved for export will even be reached,” Commerzbank said in a note on Tuesday.

White sugar fell 1% to $541.40 a metric ton.

Arabica coffee slips

Coffee

Arabica coffee was down 2.4% at $3.9750 per lb, slipping further from a record high of $4.2995 set a week ago.

Dealers said the run-up in prices had temporarily lost momentum and the market may fall further in the short-term.

The market remained underpinned, however, by the tight supplies and the prospect of a smaller arabica crop in top grower Brazil this year.

Robusta coffee fell 1.8% to $5,579 a ton.

Cocoa

New York cocoa futures rose 0.9% to $10,422 a ton.

Dealers said a slowdown in the pace of cocoa arrivals in ports in Ivory Coast had helped to support prices while there were also quality concerns.

London cocoa was up 0.4% at 8,194 pounds a ton.

