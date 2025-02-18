AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Markets

Copper dips on firmer dollar, Ukraine uncertainty and tariffs

Reuters Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 04:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices dipped on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar, potential U.S. tariffs and uncertainty surrounding talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.1% to $9,389 a metric ton by 1100 GMT. The contract hit its highest in three months on Friday at $9,684.50.

“The dominant theme at the moment is Trump policy,” said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Panmure Liberum.

U.S. and Russian officials met on Tuesday in Riyadh for their first talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

“War ending in Ukraine is really an energy story for Russia rather than a metal story. The metal flow out of Russia has never been fully shut down,” Price said.

Peace could result in normalising energy flows from Russia, which would be bearish, but it also could means the prospect of recovery and sustained growth in aggregate demand globally, with the net result neutral to bullish, Price added.

Copper falls as short-covering evaporates

Higher energy prices could lift other commodities since it is a key input, he said.

Weighing on the market was a stronger dollar, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper has also been pressured by lack of clarity on potential U.S. tariffs on metals as investors seek to calculate how much duties will inflate prices on the U.S. Comex exchange.

The premium for U.S. Comex copper over the LME price rose to $995 a ton on Tuesday, from $913 a day earlier.

In other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.6% to $2,630.50 a ton, nickel shed 1% to $15,340, lead lost 0.1% to $1,990 while tin rose 0.6% to $32,890 and zinc firmed by 0.1% to $2,875.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

