AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025
Markets

Palm ends lower on weaker rival oils, traders await positive cues

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking weaker rival edible oils, with traders awaiting bullish cues to prop up prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 34 ringgit, or 0.75%, to close at 4,508 ringgit ($1,014.63) a metric ton.

The market was pressured by weakness in rival oilseeds due to a lack of significantly bullish news, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.25% while its palm oil contract shed 0.33%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has set a target to replant 120,000 hectares of smallholders’ palm oil plantations this year, the chief executive of the state plantation fund said.

Malaysian palm oil higher

Brazil’s soybean harvest for the 2024/25 season reached 23% of the planted area, as of last Thursday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, while 32% of the total area had been reaped, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

Brent crude oil prices advanced on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, after a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia reduced flows from Kazakhstan, but gains were capped on the prospects of supply rising soon.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

