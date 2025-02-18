AIRLINK 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.39%)
BOP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.53%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
HUBC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.25%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.85%)
OGDC 205.96 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (3.27%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.61%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.64%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
SEARL 99.35 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (3.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.56 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.43%)
SYM 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-3.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.72%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,925 Increased By 161.2 (1.37%)
BR30 35,362 Increased By 812 (2.35%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens as Russia-US talks begin in Riyadh

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 02:29pm

The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia for the most significant talks to date between the two former Cold War foes on ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

At 0807 GMT, the rouble was down 0.8% at 90.33 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange, though still close to a five-month high reached last week.

Russian rouble weakens slightly ahead of Russia-US talks

It was also down 0.6% against China’s yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia.

The Russian currency has gained about 20% against the dollar this year, mostly on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens as Russia-US talks begin in Riyadh

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

PM heaps praise on World Bank for cooperation

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian executes Amended Agreement; Pakgen Power terminates PPA

New Zealand’s Ferguson out of Champions Trophy with foot injury

Read more stories